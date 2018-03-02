Essential supplies have taken a severe hit in the cold weather, with mounting fears of gas shortages and “panic buying” of food.

The National Grid issued a “gas deficit warning” amid growing fears that supplies could run empty.

The power operator said the warning was issued in response to a series of “significant supply losses resulting in a forecast end-of-day supply deficit”.

It said that household supplies were not expected to be affected but shortages could hit industrial users as the Grid attempts to balance supply and demand.

Energy minister Claire Perry said: “The National Grid is following a standard procedure and people’s domestic supplies won’t be affected.

“I have spoken to National Grid this morning and we are in constant contact to monitor the gas supply throughout this extreme weather.

“So do carry on using

your gas heating and

cooking meals as normal,” she said.

Gary Smith Scotland Secretary of the GMB said the warning was a “sobering reminder of the fragility in our domestic energy supply and should reignite the debate over our energy future”.

He added: “The direction of travel on domestic gas policy is a prescription for economic instability, rising consumer costs and ultimately, increasing levels of fuel poverty for hundreds of thousands of families.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As regulation of the gas market and ensuring security of supplies are maintained remain ‘reserved’ matters, the Scottish Government has been in contact with the UK Government, who are responsible for the security of supply for electricity and gas.

"We have also had discussions with industry stakeholders.

"We have been assured there are no concerns that households will see an impact on their supply, or an increase to their bills, but we will continue to monitor the situation given the importance of ensuring supplies are maintained for customers in Scotland.”

Meanwhile, shoppers took to social media to vent their frustration when faced with empty shelves.

Many stores reported limits in supplies of fresh produce over Wednesday night,including bread and milk shortages.

In response to one shopper’s enquiry about stores in Coatbridge and Airdrie, Tesco tweeted that both stores “did not get deliveries of fresh produce overnight. Stocks of bread/milk are limited for example”.

Sainsbury’s said that essentials like bread and milk were still available, with a spokesman saying “a small number of convenience stores have closed. These decisions are being taken by our managers on a local level.”

A spokeswoman for the Co-op, said: “Safety is our number one priority as we closely monitor the weather while working to serve our local communities”.

Allied Bakery told British Baker online magazine that it had increased production to meet greater demand from supermarket shoppers.

An Asda spokesman said: “Despite the ‘Beast from the East’ creating some pretty difficult conditions, our colleagues are working hard to get deliveries through and keep our shelves stocked for our customers.”