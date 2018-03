The chair of the Momentum campaign group has triggered a power struggle at the top of Labour by challenging a Unite union official for the role of party general secretary.

Jon Lansman said he was applying to "open up the contest" and would use the position at the top of Labour's ruling body to strengthen the role of party members.

His decision to stand against Jennie Formby, of Labour's biggest donors Unite, will be seen as the latest evidence that Jeremy Corbyn-backing Momentum is gaining increasing influence within Labour.

