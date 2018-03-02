MPs are to get a 1.8% pay rise, taking their basic salary to £77,379 from April 1, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) has confirmed. House of Commons select committee chairs will also get an increase of 1.8%, taking the additional pay they receive to £15,509.

Ipsa said the moves were in line with a commitment to adjust MPs’ pay at the same rate as changes in public sector earnings.

Although it lags behind inflation, the increase is above the 1% annual cap for most public sector workers since 2010. MPs salaries will have risen by a total of 17.7% since the onset of the Government’s austerity programme.

