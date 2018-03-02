The UK will not be able to “have everything that we might like” from the European Union as it leaves the bloc, a Cabinet minister has acknowledged.

Chris Grayling said the UK’s position being set out by Prime Minister Theresa May was “not about cherry-picking”.

The Transport Minister predicted that some of the strong rhetoric around the kind of relationship the UK would be able to have with the EU after Brexit would “come out in the wash” during the course of the negotiations.

Loading article content