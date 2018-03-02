Irvine Welsh will host a party in a former biscuit factory to launch the final instalment of his Trainspotting trilogy - in which one of his characters will be killed off.

The author will join with the Edinburgh International Book Festival and arts collective Neu! Reekie! to take over a former Crawford's biscuit factory for the 300-capacity event on March 24.

Mr Welsh will read an excerpt from Dead Men's Trousers - which sees the beloved characters Renton, Begbie, Spud and Sick Boy tackle life in their fifties.

The author has already hinted that the new book could form the basis for another film will be interviewed about the book at the old biscuit factory in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

The book will reunite the famous characters in the months running up Hibernian FC ending their long run without winning the Scottish Cup.

Mr Welsh says the book unfolds after a chance encounter between Renton, now an "international jet-setter" managing DJs and reinvented artist Begbie.

He said: "The book will be the last time the four main characters are together.

"As they grow older it becomes unrealistic to see them having further significant adventures as a quartet.

"I've no doubt some might resurface in future books, but as a gang they're sadly done.

"It's great to basically end their adventures where they started off, right in Leith at the Biscuit Factory.

"It's very close to my Auntie Betty's old house where we would all assemble as kids before going to Easter Road for the football or the State Cinema for the matinees.

"So Leith, and specifically that part of it, plays a huge role in the formation of those characters who are now known all over the world.

"Without sounding like a nostalgic old radge, I'm delighted to be heading back, and I expect, nay crave, a wild night."

Michael Pederson, co-founder of Neu! Reekie! with Kevin Williamson, who first published Welsh's writing, said: "This is going to be the only Edinburgh launch for the new book and we've jumped through hoops to make sure it happens in Leith, rather than anywhere else in the city.

"It will hopefully drum it in that culture can exist in Edinburgh outside August on a big scale and it's also important for shows like this to happen outwith the city centre."

Roland Gulliver, associate director of the book festival, said "We're delighted to be partnering with our good friends Neu! Reekie! to launch Dead Man's Trousers, the latest instalment of the escapades of Edinburgh's most infamous literary heroes.

"The festival is always exploring new venues and audiences and having begun the year marking the Muriel Spark centenary at the Usher Hall it's only fitting we head to Leith's atmospheric Biscuit Factory, to celebrate Irvine Welsh, a writer who has defined Edinburgh for a new generation of readers."