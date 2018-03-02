A taxi driver has gone beyond the call of duty after he switched off the meter and offered a free shuttle service to the most vulnerable during the 'Beast from the East'.

Callum Rogers of Midlothian County Private Hire realised people were being left stranded after their bus service had to be terminated amid Scotland's red weather warning.

He said: "I was on my way home and got a message from a regular saying someone had just finished chemo and she'd been put off the bus at Tescos.

Loading article content