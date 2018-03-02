A taxi driver has gone beyond the call of duty after he switched off the meter and offered a free shuttle service to the most vulnerable during the 'Beast from the East'.
Callum Rogers of Midlothian County Private Hire realised people were being left stranded after their bus service had to be terminated amid Scotland's red weather warning.
He said: "I was on my way home and got a message from a regular saying someone had just finished chemo and she'd been put off the bus at Tescos.
Loading article content
"I knew she wouldn't be 100 per cent so nipped down and took her home.
"There were 40 people being put off the bus every 20 minutes so I just started picking out the elderly, vulnerable people and those who weren't ready for the weather."
He also filled his car with milk and rolls, distributing them to passengers throughout the day and night.
Mr Rogers, 26, picked passengers up free of charge at Newtongrange, Gorebridge, Dalkeith, Mayfield, Eskbank and Bonnyrigg. He also helped an elderly woman who was wondering the streets of Newtonbridge in her slippers get back home.
He said: "I don't know what made me stop, but there was something about the way she was looking around that didn't look right.
"She was wearing a cardigan and slippers and she didn't know where she lived so I took her to the health centre to find out before I drove her home."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.