A driving instructor has been caught on the streets despite being warned to not travel during the red weather warning.

Angus Duncan, 23, saw the RED driving school instructor in Edinburgh city centre on Thursday morning, while the central belt was hit by a red weather warning for snow.

The public were urged by the Scottish Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to not travel during Thursday's red and amber weather warnings.

PR executive Angus said he was "gobsmacked" to see a driving instructor out in the hazardous conditions.

He said: "I was walking to work, through Edinburgh city centre about 8.30am on Thursday and there were a couple of cars around.

"But then I saw this car coming along and it had loads of branding on it.

"When I saw it was a driving instructor, I thought no one is going to believe this if I don't get a picture."

While Angus claims to have only seen one person in the car, his first thought was that the driving instructor might be on his way to pick someone up for a lesson.

But a spokeswoman for RED Driving School said all instructors are franchisees and also have their cars for personal use.

RED said they cannot track the driver and that there is nothing to indicate that he was not driving safely and that it was not essential travel.

RED CEO Ian MacIntosh said: "There is no doubt that the weather has been severe in many parts of the UK and that driving conditions have been and continue to be challenging.

"We have over 1,400 cars nationally and so far I have not heard reports of any RED cars being involved in a snow related accident.

"I myself was in Edinburgh this week driving a RED branded car for a RED Instructor team meeting that had been scheduled weeks earlier so know first hand how conditions were in the area.

"All our instructors can use their cars for personal use and it is entirely their call as to whether to drive in such conditions or indeed to give lessons.

"They are after all professionals and in a better place to make that judgement than staff at RED HQ.

"Although I don't recognise the driver in the photo, he is in any event alone and clearly not given a lesson.

"There could be any number of reasons why he was out and about.

"I should add that the weather warning changed from amber to red during the day and the red warning was given in plenty of time for people to complete their journeys and head home.

"We would urge all drivers whether driving instructors or not to take the utmost caution and only if essential, proceed with care."