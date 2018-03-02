Some voters exercised their democratic right to vote in the latest council by-elections but others were deterred by snow and bad weather.
Low turnouts were recorded in all four local contests in different parts of the UK. Councils said they were unable to postpone the polls under the law.
The Liberal Democrats narrowly held a seat in the Exmouth Town ward of East Devon District Council, where the turnout was 12.4%.
Loading article content
The Conservatives comfortably held two seats at Basingstoke and Deane (Kempshott ward), where the turnout was 20.6%, and at Solihull (Blythe), where the turnout was 15.8%.
North of the border, the SNP held a seat at Clackmannanshire (Clackmannanshire North), where the turnout was the highest of the four by-elections at 24.7%.
Clackmannanshire Council said in a statement on its website ahead of polling: “Advice from the Electoral Commission is that there are no provisions in law for the adjournment or abandonment of a poll or to postpone it due to adverse weather. Voters are advised to take extra care.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.