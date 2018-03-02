Here are some of the key statistics from the week’s wintry weather in a fast-developing situation where new highs and lows are being set around the clock:

Minus 11.7C: the lowest minimum temperature of the week, recorded at South Farnborough in Hampshire on the night of February 27/28. This was also the lowest minimum temperature recorded anywhere in the whole of February.

50cm: the depth of snow reached by March 2 in Drumalbin, Lanarkshire and St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan. Around 40cm of snow was measured in Bishopton, Renfrewshire and in Spadeadam in Cumbria. Further south, 26cm of snow piled up in Wittering, Cambridgeshire and 16cm at Yeovilton, Somerset.

