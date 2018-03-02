HEROIC volunteer couriers have been battling snow and ice in a race against time to deliver potentially lifesaving stem cells from Europe to blood cancer patients in Glasgow.

John Quigley and Lindsay Codsi were among those travelling hundreds of miles in freezing conditions to ensure that patients' transplants could go ahead.

Both collected the stem cell donations from separate cities in Europe before flying them back to Manchester, and hitting the road to make the 200 mile journey to Glasgow.

The pair both volunteer for the charity, Anthony Nolan, which matches individuals willing to donate their stem cells to patients with blood cancer or blood disorders who desperately need lifesaving transplants.

The charity relies on more than 50 volunteers, who travel the UK and all over the world to collect stem cells from donors and deliver them to patients safely and promptly.

Last year alone they racked up a total of 924 trips between them around the world.

Once a person donates their stem cells, the trained volunteers have just 72 hours to deliver them to the recipient. In times of adverse weather conditions, the couriers often resort to extreme measures to ensure that they arrive on time.

Lindsay Codsi hired a taxi from Manchester to Glasgow to ensure she could deliver the stem cells on time.

She said: “Being an Anthony Nolan volunteer courier often throws up unique challenges and experiences. Managing to deliver the stem cells on time in face of the horrendous snow was a moment of great relief and satisfaction”

John Quigley faced a race against time after picking up stem cells from a UK city and battling to deliver them on time to Glasgow.

Mr Quigley, who also travelled up from Manchester after a flight from Europe, said: "As stem cell couriers, we sometimes face challenging conditions and circumstances when travelling to deliver lifesaving stem cells. Faced with the awful weather, I’m delighted that I was able to deliver the stem cells on time."

Henny Braund, chief executive at Anthony Nolan, said: "Our fantastic volunteer couriers are unsung heroes helping to give a second chance of life to those in desperate need.

"The call can come at any time, come rain, shine or snow, and our couriers travel to all four corners of the world to bring life-saving stem cells, and hope, against all odds to ensure that patients receive the treatment they need."