SCOTTISH Labour’s financial health has improved under Jeremy Corbyn, with a flurry of donations from trade unions.

The party’s accounts for 2017, published ahead of next week’s conference in Dundee, show a recovery in income and reserves after a disastrous collapse the year before.

In 2016, Scottish Labour received just over £100,000 in donations compared to almost £600,000 in 2015, and ended the year with a deficit of £104,0000.

Its reserves in 2016 also slumped below £160,000, their lowest level since 2003.

The figures sparked a bitter internal row last year, with allies of then Scottish leader Kezia Dugdale blaming Mr Corbyn for scaring away big donors.

However in the year to 31 December 2017, all the figures improved, albeit modestly.

Donations rose to £152,690, the year ended in a surplus of £23,964, and reserves edged up to £183,720.

Around £50,000 in donations came from trade unions, with Unite giving £34,250.

The biggest individual donor was Labour peer Willie Haughey, who gave the Scottish party £32,000, according to the Electoral Commission, plus £30,000 to UK Labour.

He also gave £10,000 to Glasgow MSP Anas Sarwar in his doomed race against Richard Leonard for the Scottish party leadership late last year.

Overall, Scottish Labour had an income of £738,859 in 2017 (£400,436 in 2016) and expenditure of £714,895 (£504,402 in 2016).

Almost half its revenue was “campaign income” to help fight the snap general election.

This money would have come principally from the UK Labour party, underlining the Scottish party’s financial reliance on London to make ends meet.

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Unlike other parties, Labour is funded by the donations of working people rather than big business - and more and more people realise that it is only a Labour government that can make Scotland work for the many, not the few.”