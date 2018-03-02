An NHS Survey has found staff feel more confident to discuss problems with their employers.

The surveys – the first to include the views of both health and social care staff – show 65 per cent believe it is safe to speak up and raise concerns, an increase of almost 10 percentage points since the last staff survey. Almost three quarters would recommend their organisation as a good place to work and 82 per cent say are treated with dignity and respect.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “It is encouraging to see more staff feel empowered to speak up after we have implemented a number of measures including the whistleblowing alert and advice services”

Loading article content