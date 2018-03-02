DAVID Mundell has been called on to resign over his handling of the UK Government’s flagship Brexit Bill as the country faces the prospect of a constitutional crisis over the legislation.

The right-wing Bow Group, the oldest independent Conservative think-tank, which backed Leave in the 2016 referendum, claims the Scottish Secretary and his colleagues in the UK Government have “landed us in a completely avoidable mess” as the Scottish and Welsh Governments begin the process of bringing in their own Brexit bills to protect devolution and which, some believe, could end up in the courts.

In a blog, posted on the think-tank’s website, headlined “Enough of the circus, it’s time for the ringleader to go,” Jon Stanley, the group’s senior research fellow, suggests Mr Mundell together with Ruth Davidson have deliberately caused a constitutional row in a bid to thwart Brexit.

But a Whitehall insider hit back, saying: “The idea that the Secretary of State for Scotland and the leader of the Scottish Conservatives are plotting to thwart Brexit is completely bonkers. We are not treating this with any seriousness.”

Mr Stanley writes: “The insistence of the Scottish Government to link changes that reverse certain principles of the Scotland Act to Brexit have created an intolerable and inevitable constitutional crisis.”

Noting how the SNP “makes it its business to be awkward and is always on the lookout to harm the UK,” he nonetheless berates the UK Government for facing Westminster to have a vote “to reverse the devolution principle that has evolved over 20 years”.

“It matters not what one´s opinion of devolution is. The law is clear that powers are devolved to Holyrood unless specifically reserved to Westminster and that such powers cannot be taken back without legislative consent from Holyrood.

“It is a flight of fantasy quite perverse to believe the Scottish Office and the Scottish Opposition in Holyrood are unaware of this or that they would risk the Scottish Government´s proposed Continuity Bill to lock Brexit in the courts unless they in fact were keen for this to happen and for the Scottish Government to take the blame.”

Mr Stanley says the Nationalist leadership has negotiated “in bad faith” and was never going to agree with the UK Government over a Brexit plan.

But he then claims: “This whole thing looks awfully like it has been a set-up by David Mundell and Ruth Davidson to create a fight the SNP couldn´t resist that will lock Brexit in the courts…The truth is too many on the blue team are delighted it has entered the legal realm.”

The blog argues that the rewriting of the Scotland Act to take powers from Brussels and hand them to Westminster and for it to then decide when they will be devolved has been guided by Mr Mundell and Ms Davidson and is, in itself, a resigning matter.

But Mr Stanley adds: “The Secretary of State should resign for having led his boss to a point where she could face a leadership challenge herself. She certainly will if Brexit stalls. There are plenty of MPs in Scotland now who could do a far better job. Some with a lot more integrity on Brexit.”

On Twitter, Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Brexit Minister referred to a “blue on blue” attack, and said of the Bow Group blog: “It may be a bizarre and fact-free take on events but it does indicate that the Tories are from being one big happy family.”