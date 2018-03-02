BOTH Remainer Conservative rebels and Brexiteers signalled a temporary truce with Theresa May after she set out details of her vision for a future economic relationship with the European Union.

A clutch of Remain-backing Tories, whose support for staying in a customs union with the EU has threatened a Commons defeat for the Prime Minister, backed the "pragmatic" and "positive" speech.

And a source from the influential European Research Group of Tory backbenchers led by Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested Brexiteers were broadly supportive and praised Mrs May for "swatting away" the EU's "preposterous" demands on Northern Ireland.

The PM will be pleased to unite both sides of the Conservative Party behind her vision but there were signals that any suspension of hostilities could be temporary.

Remainer ringleader Anna Soubry, whose amendment to the Trade Bill calling on Mrs May to try to negotiate a customs union with the EU has attracted the support of enough Tories to threaten defeat for the Government, said while her colleague’s vision would be better than the alternative of a hard Brexit, “it's not as good as staying in the single market or the customs union”.

The former Business Minister welcomed the PM’s speech but added: “This is now a facing up by her…to Brexit reality."

But Heidi Allen, who also signed the amendment, tweeted: "I'm greatly encouraged by PM's speech - categorically said WTO not acceptable, no hard border in, citizens to continue to work and study across UK/EU, science participation, mutual regs for eg medicine, data sharing and tariff-free customs arrangement #RoadtoBrexit".

And Ms Soubry's close ally Nicky Morgan said Mrs May had answered the EU's call for clarity.

She tweeted: "Very welcome tone from @theresamay of realism, compromise, recognition that we are in negotiation with EU & can't ignore some hard facts as well as a desire to unite the nation & build an enduring economic partnership with the EU. EU cannot say now it doesn't know what UK wants".

But Nick Clegg, the former Liberal Democrat Deputy Prime Minister, was more downcast, telling social media: “PM’s speech is a bit like someone who used to say they wanted to move out of their home to a shiny new one but end up moving into the attic of the house they lived in all along. Except this time they still pay for the bills while following the rules set by others.”

In contrast, Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, backed Mrs May in a series of tweets, saying: "The PM's Mansion House speech sets out a clear and convincing vision for our future partnership with the EU."

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon said it was “bizarre” that the PM had accepted access to the single market, “the world's biggest marketplace and one around eight times bigger than the UK's alone,” would be reduced yet said she would leave them anyway, “even though her own government's analysis shows this will cost jobs and cut living standards".

Richard Leonard, the Scottish Labour leader, said: "The idea we can trust the Tories to strengthen the Union of nations that make up the United Kingdom is simply unbelievable.”

In Brussels, Michel Barnier, the chief EU negotiator, welcomed the speech, saying it offered “clarity” and would inform the guidelines about the future free-trade agreement.

But German MEP Manfred Weber, a senior ally of Angela Merkel, was more critical, tweeting: "After what I have heard today I am even more concerned. I don't see how we could reach an agreement on #Brexit if the UK government continues to bury its head in the sand like this."

Meanwhile as the crunch issue of avoiding a hard Irish border still has to be found, Arlene Foster, the DUP leader, said the PM’s speech provided a basis "upon which it would be possible to move forward".

But Nationalist SDLP leader Colum Eastwood complained that Mrs May had still not given any firm solutions to resolving the border issue.