REMARKABLY, Theresa May seems to have pulled off her latest Brexit high-wire act with a deal of success, keeping both sides of her party as well as the Eurocrats relatively satisfied.

Given her predicament – that whichever way she leans, she is bound to alienate one half of her party as well as the opposition and the Eurocrats – No 10 seemed pleased with the overall response.

Of course, her keynote speech to a gathering of ministers, ambassadors, business leaders and journalists was light on detail and contained yet more broadbrush rhetoric about the need for a “new balance” in our future partnership with the EU27.

Loading article content