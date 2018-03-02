FRESH concerns have been raised about the growing Chinese influence over Scottish education after a cultural institute run by the People’s Republic announced plans to launch a prestigious science classroom at Edinburgh Zoo.

The move by the Confucius Institute for Scotland – a scheme designed to promote Chinese language and culture – will add to the 44 classrooms it has already established across the country.

A native Chinese teacher will join the education team of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) – which runs the zoo and accepted two giant pandas from China in 2011 – later this year to support and expand the Mandarin teaching already offered by the charity.

But critics claim the institute, which is already tied to several universities including Edinburgh and Strathclyde, is deployed by the Chinese state as a propaganda arm and claim strengthening links with Confucius will stymie debate about human rights abuses in China.

Ross Greer MSP, the Scottish Greens’ education spokesman, said extending the influence of Confucius to Edinburgh Zoo is an “alarming sign of how vulnerable we are to the efforts of this oppressive superpower”.

He said: “In China you’re more likely to have your rights respected by the regime if you’re a panda than a human rights defender, journalist or pro-democracy campaigner. If you’re a Tibetan or Uighur, you’ve got no chance of fair treatment from the Beijing dictatorship. To see that same regime’s self-confessed propaganda outfits welcomed with open arms shows just how naïve Scotland and the wider West are to China’s soft-power games.

“Across the world Confucius Institutes are used to stifle criticism of the Chinese state, typically within universities.”

But the RZSS insists the new Confucius classroom will provide new opportunities to enhance its conservation work A spokesman said: “Our giant pandas Tian Tian and Yang Guang arrived at Edinburgh Zoo in 2011 as a gift from the Chinese Government to the UK and we have been pleased to help foster cultural links between China and Scotland in particular. This work includes contributing to giant panda conservation projects in China, which are vital with fewer than 2,000 left in the wild.”

Set up with Sino-Scottish Government backing and partnered with Fudan University in Shanghai, the Confucius Institute for Scotland was established under an initiative taken by Hanban – the Chinese Government department responsible for promotion of Chinese language overseas.

The schemes, which have been championed by the Scottish Government, have been criticised in some parts of the world amid claims they disseminate propaganda.

The Free Tibet campaign said the opening of a specialist Confucius classroom at Edinburgh Zoo was a reminder that the Chinese government “is mindful of soft power”.

The Confucius Institute was approached for comment but failed to reply.

A University of Edinburgh spokesman said: “There has been no loss of academic freedom nor inhibition of academic debate at the University of Edinburgh as a consequence of Hanban’s support for the Confucius Institute.”