A SPOOF page has gone viral after going loco at commuters complaining about cancellations of train services in Scotland.
Some initially thought that it was ScotRail that had gone off the rails with a response which described the moaners as 'c***s'.
But it has emerged that the message which has circulated around Facebook came from ScotFail Trains, a parody Facebook platform and there was no attempt to cover its tracks.
It came as the Dutch-owned train operator had to cancel many services due to the 'beast from the east' snowfall.
The ScotFail pranksters thought it was just the ticket to have a pop at the moaners and the tongue-in-cheek message ended up being shared by 11,000 and liked by over 21,000 The parody post jokes that ScotRail received “904,873,448 messages” from angry commuters who have “no friends”.
It goes on to call commuters “c***s” and asks whether they have nothing better to do on their snow day than complain – instead of enjoying time with friends and family.
Hundreds decided to comment on the message.
Isabel Wemyss said: "If this is really from Scotrail Trains it's a disgrace."
Sarah Robertson said: "This might be the funniest thing I've read during this 'storm'.
Alleen Fraser added: "What a nice, professional, well made message... NOT."
