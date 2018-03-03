THERESA May has set Britain on course for a softer Brexit, admitting that “hard facts” mean the UK cannot have its cake and eat it when it comes to leaving the European Union.

In a thinly-veiled warning to hardline Brexiteers to temper their expectations, the Prime Minister used a high-profile speech in London to acknowledge that neither Britain nor the EU would get "exactly what we want" in talks on their future relationship and each side would have to compromise.

She told an audience of Cabinet ministers, ambassadors, business leaders and journalists amid the grandeur of the Mansion House in the City of London that a "pragmatic common sense" approach was needed that would deliver a Brexit beneficial to the UK and the EU27.

But Mrs May also had a message for Remainers, stressing how one of the five key Brexit tests she had set herself was to deliver on the public’s historic decision of 2016, which meant the UK would be leaving the single market and customs union and that, while there might be regulatory convergence to begin with, Westminster would, after Brexit Day, be the sovereign power and could change course in future.

She said: “I want to be straight with people because the reality is that we all need to face up to some hard facts.

“We are leaving the single market. Life is going to be different. In certain ways, our access to each other’s markets will be less than it is now. How could the EU’s structure of rights and obligations be sustained, if the UK - or any country - were allowed to enjoy all the benefits without all of the obligations? So we need to strike a new balance.”

The PM dismissed the European Commission's insistence that it would not allow "cherry-picking" of rights and obligations, arguing that this was a part of any trade negotiation.

And she rejected chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier's argument that her "red lines" on quitting the single market, customs union and European Court of Justice had left only the option of a Canada-style free trade agreement, urging Brussels to "look beyond the precedents and find a new balance".

On the key sticking point of avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, Mrs May said representatives from London, Dublin and Brussels would meet soon with a specific goal of finding a practical solution that facilitated frictionless trade based on technology.

She has firmly ruled out Option C in the December Agreement, which would effectively keep Northern Ireland in the customs union, and called on Brussels to compromise over a favourable customs arrangement.

With talks on the future relationship due to start later this month and reach broad agreement by October, the PM offered reassurance to Brussels that she would not give in to calls from Brexit hardliners to walk away from the table if things did not go her way.

"We will not be buffeted by the demands to talk tough or threaten a walk-out," she declared, noting: "Just as we will not accept the counsels of despair that this simply cannot be done."

Among her five Brexit tests was ensuring “our precious Union” emerged stronger through the process and she stressed it was her “duty” to represent all parts of the country.

“I know the United Kingdom I treasure can emerge from this process a stronger, more cohesive nation. This is an optimistic and confident future which can unite us all," she declared.

But Nicola Sturgeon noted how even if Mrs May were able to “somehow persuade the EU to adopt everything in this speech, we will still get a worse deal than we have today”.

The First Minister said it was now “essential the devolved governments now have a meaningful role in the forthcoming negotiations".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed that after “20 wasted months” the PM had “once again failed to bring real clarity to the negotiations”.

Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, who was prevented from attending the speech because of the snow, tweeted a picture of himself giving a thumbs-up while arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg praised the PM for her “statesmanlike speech,” which he said had set out the hard facts about leaving the EU.

Meanwhile, Mr Barnier welcomed the speech for offering "clarity" on the UK's aims and a recognition there would be "trade-offs".

But Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach, said he remained concerned some of the constraints of leaving the single market and customs union were “still not fully recognised" and that "more detailed and realistic proposals" were needed from the UK.