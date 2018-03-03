ONE of the most persistent axioms in Scotland’s mainstream publishing outlets is that the new media platforms which proliferated in the slipstream of the 2014 independence referendum campaign must be disparaged. These were generally viewed as untutored brigands, rough as a badger’s fundament and regarded as emblematic of how nasty and divisive the referendum had become. Three (Wings Over Scotland, Bella Caledonia and Common Space) have endured to become the Yes movement’s most authentic barometers of Scottish Nationalist thinking and support.

The daily readership of each stands comparison with the mainstream media publications and, without them, the Yes vote would not have travelled from 28% to 45% in less than two years. Those of us among the so-called mainstream commentariat who have been taken to task by Wings or Bella have too often reacted with ad hominem attacks of our own. If only they could play nicely and abide by the rules, we’d plead.

Instead they persistently refused to kick the ball out of play when one of our players was down and injured. We really had no cause to complain, though. Many of us had spent our entire careers in a bubble, protected from the barbs of incandescent readers by kindly Letters Editors who acted as gate-keepers of our newspapers to ensure we sensitive souls rarely had to encounter anything other than mild criticism. When the levee broke with the advent of social media there was a lot of pent-up anger on the part of those whom we had deemed too unruly to join our private glee club.

As the pattern of ownership of the national titles remains overwhelmingly Unionist it was only to be expected that much of the frustration found willing homes in pro-independence sites. It wasn’t so much the Word made Flesh but the word off the leash. My thoughts on this are that most of us are paid handsomely to eviscerate politicians and public servants and thus are hardly in a position to object too much when we are slaughtered in return. In the words of the great US song-writing trio Van Halen, Van Halen and Roth we ought instead “to roll with the punches and get to what’s real”.

Characteristic of Scottish Labour’s dismal failures of leadership and strategy during the past few years was its Gadarene rush to condemn the Nationalist social media warriors and attempt to link them with the SNP leadership. Under its last few leaders the party had forgotten that it was only by being loud and irascible that it had first made itself heard when challenging social injustice, an issue that does not lend itself to meekness and calm reflection. Rather than produce anything resembling a sustainable policy of their own they allowed themselves to become detached from their roots by wrapping themselves in the Union flag. It didn’t get them very far; indeed they went into reverse and were soon passed by the gleeful Scottish Tories who couldn’t believe how acquiescent their former sworn enemies had become in promoting the Union at any cost. Now though, a week before its national conference in Dundee, the Labour Party in Scotland at last appears to have learned some of the bitter lessons of the past 10 years. There is even a new social media platform called Red Robin which seems eager to give a voice to the party’s Left, a grouping which, until recently, had been treated with some disdain and suspicion by Scottish Labour chiefs. I’m not sure it will ever become as rebarbative as Wings Over Scotland (though I hope it does) but it’s made a solid start nonetheless.

The party under new leader Richard Leonard travels to the City of Discovery in fine fettle and having re-located part of its soul. Mr Leonard has yet to distinguish himself at First Minister’s Questions against Nicola Sturgeon but who has? By aligning himself with Jeremy Corbyn’s message, For the Many Not the Few, he has wisely decoupled the party in Scotland from the benign, passive attitudes that forced many of core supporters to flee to the SNP, giving such succour to Ruth Davidson.

Mr Leonard’s next step is to exert his authority by doing something about the Anas Sarwar problem. Mr Sarwar, who lost out to Mr Leonard in the Scottish leadership election, has not gone quietly. He remains close to Alan Roden, the party’s former director of communications and avowed anti-Corbynite and is blamed by several in Mr Leonard’s inner circle for fomenting tension in the party. Mr Leonard, though, will have been buoyed by the recent upsurge in donations to the party and by the success of grass-roots campaigns such as Period Poverty and ending the SNP’s foolish Offensive Behaviour at Football legislation. These are the building bricks of authentic socialism and are a rebuke to the SNP’s recent descent into gesture politics such as Named Persons, smacking, minimum unit pricing for alcohol and gender-fluidity. All are well-intentioned but are produced in a middle-class bubble that insulates its inhabitants from the far more pressing issues of child poverty, inner-city deprivation and inequality in health and educational attainment. Scottish Labour also heads for Dundee following several polls indicating that it has pushed the Scottish Conservatives into third place. It seems that no amount of appearances on London television panel shows by Ms Davidson can divert attention from political hobgoblins and gargoyles who comprised much of the recent Tory intake at Westminster and in town halls throughout Scotland.

Mr Leonard, though, would do well to ditch the self-pitying tone of his poor, little Englishman act. His recent insistence that he was a victim of anti-English racism during the 2014 referendum is redolent of the faux outrage deployed by one of his predecessors, Jim Murphy. The SNP and the Labour Party in Scotland have been served well by many fine English men and women, as well he knows. Those same voices who are alive to Mr Sarwar’s stratagems would do well to advise their boss to leave the victim narrative behind and stick to what is expected of a real Labour leader: highlighting health and educational inequality on the big stage and making small differences locally.