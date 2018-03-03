Consumer Watchdog Which? has warned care homes may be breaking the law by failing to tell residents and their families about important terms and conditions.

The consumer watchdog contacted 50 homes on the premise of looking for care for an elderly relative and requested documents including a sample contract – but claims fewer than one in 10 provided the information.

Which?’s investigators received four contracts – three of which included terms that could be considered unfair to residents – including charging fees for a month after death and the right to terminate a contract with 24 hours notice for undefined “detrimental behaviour”.

