Consumer Watchdog Which? has warned care homes may be breaking the law by failing to tell residents and their families about important terms and conditions.
The consumer watchdog contacted 50 homes on the premise of looking for care for an elderly relative and requested documents including a sample contract – but claims fewer than one in 10 provided the information.
Which?’s investigators received four contracts – three of which included terms that could be considered unfair to residents – including charging fees for a month after death and the right to terminate a contract with 24 hours notice for undefined “detrimental behaviour”.
Loading article content
The other 46 homes refused to send a sample contract, in many cases directing investigators to websites that did not provide the information.
When Which? received reports from more than 500 members of the public about their experiences with care home contracts, more than a quarter (27 per cent) said no-one from the care home checked if they understood them. Of those who said no checks were carried out, almost a third (31 per cent) said they did not understand the contract at all, or did not understand it very well.
Alex Hayman, Which? Managing Director of Public Markets, said: “It’s unacceptable that care homes are making it difficult for people to get hold of contracts and the terms and conditions they are signing up to when making such an important life decision. Far too many care home residents are hit with unexpected fees or contract terms - which can have far-reaching and devastating consequences for vulnerable people and their families at an already distressing time.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.