LINLITHGOW and Falkirk MP Martyn Day has undergone an irony bypass, judging by his recent Twitter output. The bearded Nat was moaning about a flight from Edinburgh to London requiring passengers to “go through Border control. Oh the joys. Thanks BA and Heathrow Airport”. Of course, the SNP would never create any pesky borders. His snap of the control post also clearly showed the instruction “No photography”. D’oh!

THE Scottish Tory conference’s cancellation by the Beast from the East deprived delegates of one of their annual treats, the Blue Revue Big Quiz. A boozy late-night shambles, it features MSP Jackson Carlaw channelling his inner Nicholas Parsons to great effect. The conference guide stated all proceeds would have gone to “XXXXXXX charity”. Really, we know they’re Tories, but must they be so mean about ****ing charity?

TALKING of Tory fundraisers, we see former spindoctor Ramsay Jones is coming to the aid of impecunious toffs Scotland in Union. The anti-independence outfit is hoping punters will hand over £20 to hear “Rammers” at Aberdeen Cricket Club. The blurb suggests it’s a bit of a rush job. “Ramsay's talk will cover his time in Downing Street as an adviser to Davis Cameron,” it says. Or perhaps they mean David David...

