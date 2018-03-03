A COLLECTION of more than 100 puppets amassed by one of the world’s most famous puppeteers has fetched £130,000 at auction in Edinburgh.

The marionettes, rod puppets and hand puppets were collected by the late John Blundall, best known as the inspiration behind the characters in 1960s children’s TV hits Thunderbirds and Fireball XL5.

The internationally important collection, including puppets from around the world as well as some of Blundall’s own creations, was sold at Lyon & Turnbull’s auction four years after he died.

The highlight of the sale was a rare carved wooden Aloysius Parker, Lady Penelope’s butler in Gerry Anderson’s Thunderbirds, which fetched £11,250.

A 1960 Plant Man from “Spy in Space”, Fireball XL5, made £4000, while a lifesize Snow Queen from Blundall’s internationally renowned Cannon Hill Puppet Theatre sold for £1000.

Charlotte Rostek of Lyon & Turnbull, said: “Through his lifelong passion in puppetry John Michael Blundall amassed a superlative collection, both in qualitative and quantitative terms spanning centuries and countries of puppetry traditions across the globe. One of the country’s, if not the world’s leading designers, makers and performers of puppet theatre Blundall made characters not only for television but also for his own theatre in Birmingham.”

She added: “The number of online and telephone bidders illustrates the affection with which many people still hold these characters and puppets in general.”

Blundall was born in Birmingham in 1937, but lived for many years in Glasgow, where he briefly joined the Scottish Mask and Puppet Centre in the city’s West End before setting up The World Through Wooden Eyes at the Mitchell Library in 2004.

As a highly respected figure on an international stage, he had access to some of the world’s best known puppeteers and collectors, allowing him to build up an enormous international archive of puppets and puppet theatre-related material. He was best known for characters such as Aloysius Parker in the pioneering Supermarionation television series Thunderbirds.

Parker -- nicknamed “Nosey” -- was butler to Lady Penelope, the young aristocrat and field agent for International Rescue in the iconic kids’ show. His official duties included being chauffeur of Lady Penelope’s pink Rolls-Royce, FAB 1.

Michael Dixon of the National Puppetry Archive, which purchased some of the puppets, said: “It was fascinating to see the collection of John Blundall go for auction and have the opportunity to purchase some of his puppets. A nationally important collection, we were delighted at the way Lyon and Turnball handled the collection.

“John was an internationally important puppet maker and designer. We are delighted to be adding, through the auction, some of his most important works to the National Puppetry Archive.”