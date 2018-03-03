FOOD delivery service Deliveroo has been branded “exploitative” after claims that it offered drivers extra payments to work during vicious snow storms.
Green MSP Ross Greer said he plans to write to the Health and Safety Executive to raise the issue of the staff apparently being incentivised to work while amber warnings advised no non-essential travel.
According to an email sent to its riders, Deliveroo explains that an increase to prices would enable riders to “still make good money”.
While the firm insists no Scottish deliveries were made during the recent “red alert” warning, films on social media have shown Deliveroo riders battling through snow storms, including one Glasgow operator on a snowboard.
Mr Greer said: “It is outrageous Deliveroo is incentivising workers to go out in conditions which everyone qualified to comment is telling them to avoid.”
