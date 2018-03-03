Icy roads will continue to cause treacherous driving conditions across vast swathes of the UK on Saturday, but a gradual thaw is setting in.

After the coldest start to March on record, which left hundreds stranded on the roads and disruption across the UK’s travel network, some places are likely to see an easing of the extreme conditions this weekend.

Met Office forecasters said temperatures could climb to as high as 7C for parts of Wales and the South West on Saturday, with rain replacing the snow that has blighted Britain for much of the past week.

