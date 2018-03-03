Icy roads will continue to cause treacherous driving conditions across vast swathes of the UK on Saturday, but a gradual thaw is setting in.
After the coldest start to March on record, which left hundreds stranded on the roads and disruption across the UK’s travel network, some places are likely to see an easing of the extreme conditions this weekend.
Met Office forecasters said temperatures could climb to as high as 7C for parts of Wales and the South West on Saturday, with rain replacing the snow that has blighted Britain for much of the past week.
Hundreds of motorists had spent Thursday night trapped in their cars when heavy snowfall and high winds left the road impassable.
However, forecasters have warned that as rain begins to fall on snow-covered roads, the potential for ice to form could bring further hazards.
A yellow weather warning for ice is in place for much of England until 11am, while snow is still possible for Scotland and North East England, with a warning in force until midnight.
Northern parts of the UK saw more snow overnight, with a further 5cm likely to fall by the end of the day.
Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “It won’t feel quite as cold compared to what we’ve seen previously, but the potential for ice could mean roads are very slippery.”
Some roads remain closed on Saturday as authorities work to clear snow, while flights and trains continue to be affected. However, many transport services are beginning to get back to normal.
The slight break in the weather comes after days of severe disruption and several deaths, including that of a seven-year-old girl.
Collisions have occupied emergency services across the country, while the Army was drafted in as part of a major rescue operation to reach motorists trapped on roads by heavy snow and icy blasts.
