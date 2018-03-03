A man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Midlothian.

Officers were called to Woodburn Road, Dalkeith, at around 12.25pm on Saturday and found a seriously injured 41-year-old.

The man died at the scene and the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Loading article content

Police have arrested a 45-year-old in connection with the death.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time and we are continuing with our investigation into the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"If you were in or around Woodburn Road during the early afternoon of Saturday and have any information relevant to our investigation then please contact us immediately."

Officers urged anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident number 1716 of March 3 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.