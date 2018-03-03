An end to widespread freezing conditions is in sight as a gradual thaw takes hold of the South, while the fall-out from Storm Emma continues to disrupt parts of the UK.
Temperatures in most places are due to gradually return to normal by the beginning of next week, with highs of 9C expected in parts of the South West on Sunday.
However, most of northern England and Scotland is still struggling to get above freezing, while high winds and freezing rain left thousands of homes without power.
Loading article content
A Met Office warning is in place for further snow throughout Saturday and into the evening for parts of northern England and Scotland, with overnight lows of minus 3 to minus 4C in rural areas.
This could become more persistent in parts of Scotland, with a further warning in place for all of Sunday and Monday.
An orange weather alert for lying snow and ice remains in four areas of Ireland.
As remnants of Storm Emma continue to bring bands of sleet, snow and rain over the weekend, 12 flood warnings and 33 alerts are in place, predominantly for south-west and north-east England coastal areas.
The RAC said driving conditions were still treacherous across vast swathes of the UK, urging caution, as some main routes previously rendered impassable were reopened.
Widespread delays remain as airports reopen and train routes resume, while many operators run a reduced service and ScotRail continues to advise customers not to travel.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?