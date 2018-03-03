Less than one in 10 Britons feel more optimistic about Brexit than a year ago, a poll suggests.

Just 8% of voters felt the outlook for Britain’s withdrawal from the EU had got better nearly a year after Theresa May triggered Article 50, while more than a third (37%) felt less optimistic about it, and 47% did not change their view, the ComRes/Sunday Mirror poll showed.

And it appears many voters were turned off by high-profile interventions this week from the Prime Minister, Jeremy Corbyn, Tony Blair and Sir John Major.

The big-hitters all made major speeches on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU this week, and while they did not change most voters’ opinion, more were turned off than enthused.

Less than one in 10 (9%) had a better opinion of Mrs May after she set out her Brexit vision, while more than a quarter (27%) said their impression of her had got worse.

Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech at the Mansion House in London on the UK’s economic partnership with the EU after Brexit. (Leon Neal/PA)

But most voters backed her strategy of continuing to negotiate with the EU (33%) to get the best exit deal for Britain, while less than a quarter (22%) said she should walk away from talks.

Less than one in five (19%) called for another general election so voters can choose between the Labour and Tory positions on Brexit.

Her Mansion House address was preceded by Mr Corbyn’s speech setting out Labour’s backing of a customs union with the EU.

But it left more than a quarter (29%) of voters with a worse opinion of the Labour leader, while 13% said their view of him had improved.

In a damning assessment of his strategy, more people thought he should have ruled out a customs union (19%) than backed his approach (18%).

But illustrating the difficult balancing act he faces uniting Labour Leave and Remain voters, 15% said he should have gone further and backed single market membership while 16% thought he should have said nothing and let the Tories fight it out among themselves.

Overall, more voters think Britain’s negotiating priority should be securing a free trade deal (30%) than controlling borders to curb EU migration (21%), while 22% called on the Government to ensure the country has the freedom to strike free trade deals around the world.

One in five (20%) said the priority should be the freedom to make our own laws without Brussels’ interference (20%), while only 7% thought an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland was key.

– ComRes interviewed 1,096 adults in Britain online on March 2.