THE Scottish Government is calling on communities to work together to clear up local roads and pavements and check on vulnerable people.

Rural roads and urban streets are maintained by local authorities, but the extent of snow drifts mean areas remain difficult for local people, delivery drivers and pedestrians.

Shoppers are also being asked to be "sensible" when buying food and supplies as stocks run low in some areas.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "If you have capacity to help neighbours, or are the owner of large vehicles that could assist the clearance work on your local road, I would encourage you to volunteer and look out for vulnerable people.

"Shop deliveries in some local areas may be affected in the short-term, so I would also ask that people are patient and sensible when purchasing food or fuel, as the situation gradually returns to normal."

Meanwhile, an emergency funding scheme has been opened for local authorities in the wake of the severe weather.

Applications for financial assistance will be considered by the Government through the Bellwin Scheme, a discretionary fund designed to help councils which face extra costs as a result of large-scale emergencies.

Work is also continuing to get transport across Scotland back up and running in the wake of the extreme weather.

While yellow weather warnings for snow and possible further disruption remained in place for much of the country yesterday, clearing of roads, railways and runways is being carried out.

Scotrail said staff are working "night and day" to reopen lines, but in some areas the work of snow ploughs is being undone by more snow drifts after they pass.

The West Coast Mainline to England through Carlisle remains closed, but limited services such as Edinburgh to Glasgow, Glasgow to Ayr and Inverness to Aberdeen have been running from early morning.

ScotRail said: "Our network faces a lot of challenges as we work to get it back up and running.

"In some parts there are high winds of up to 40mph, which is causing snow to drift back onto tracks in exposed areas.

"In many cases our snow ploughs clear a line, only for the snow to drift back as soon as the ploughs move on. Freezing temps are also causing severe icing on some trains and in tunnels.

"We're working night and day to get as many routes open as possible – line testing is being carried out 24/7 until this has been achieved."

Health boards are continuing to prioritise emergency and urgent procedures, with routine cases postponed.

The developments come as the armed forces extended their efforts to help get essential medical staff to and from work amid travel disruption from "the Beast from the East".

Troops, backed by the emergency services and volunteers, were working in the NHS Fife and NHS Tayside regions from Friday evening onwards to transport vital staff to the hospitals where they work.

The army had earlier been called in to take medics to and from Edinburgh's two biggest hospitals.