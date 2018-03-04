NICOLA Sturgeon and Theresa May have agreed to try to break the deadlock between Westminster and Holyrood over crucial Brexit legislation.

May phoned Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones to discuss Brexit, after delivering a major speech on Friday.

In her speech May warned that "no-one will get everything they want" out of Brexit negotiations but said she was confident a deal can be done.

She said single market access would be "less than it is now" and the UK would have to pay into some EU agencies.

However, the Scottish and Welsh governments have proposed their own legislation as an alternative to the UK Government's European Union (Withdrawal) Bill amid a row on devolved powers returning from Brussels.

They argue that clause 11 of the UK Government's flagship Withdrawal Bill amounts to a Westminster "power grab". Scottish and Welsh ministers have accused the Tories of planning the wholesale transfer of powers from Brussels

Sturgeon tweeted confirmation of May's phone call. She reiterated the Scottish Government position on continued membership of the single market and customs union.

Sturgeon said she had "indicated our desire to reach agreement on Withdrawal Bill".

However, she said the Scottish Government would "not agree to a power grab" on Holyrood's remit.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman added: "The First Minister and Prime Minister had a short conversation following the Prime Minister’s speech.

"The First Minister reiterated the Scottish Government's continued ?support for remaining in the single market and the customs union and that the Prime Minister's speech had highlighted the many difficulties in the UK Government’s position.

"The First Minister also restated the Scottish Government's commitment to continued talks on the EU Withdrawal Bill but stressed the importance of protecting the right of the Scottish Parliament to take decisions on its own powers."

Downing Street confirmed May has contacted Sturgeon.

A spokeswoman from Number 10 said: "The Prime Minister and First Minister discussed recent progress on Clause 11 of the EU Withdrawal Bill and agreed both governments should continue to work to reach an agreement.

"They finished the call by saying that they both looked forward to furthering discussions during the plenary meeting of the JMC (Joint Ministerial Committee) on March 14."