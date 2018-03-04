ACTRESS Sarah Parish is in hospital and will undergo surgery after injuring her leg while attempting to snowboard on a "cheap plastic" sledge.
The Broadchurch and Bancroft star, 49, posted a picture on Instagram of her leg in a cast on a hospital bed.
She also shared a picture and a video of herself being tended to by paramedics while lying in the snow.
"Day 2 in Winchester Hospital. Looks like I'll be operated on today," she told fans.
"They're putting a bloody great big pin right through my shin!! No sleep last night, was on enough Morphine to knock the Navy out but still in pain.
"Note to self: cheap plastic sledges are for sitting in and gently trundling down primary slopes NOT a substitute for a stand up snowboard."
On Friday, Parish had shared a video of herself sledging down a hill in her Hampshire garden in the snow.
Paris, who is also known for roles in W1A, Doctor Who and Mistresses, was recently revealed to be returning for a second series of ITV drama Bancroft, in which she plays respected yet ruthless police officer DCI Elizabeth Bancroft.
