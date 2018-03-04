AN elderly couple and their two dogs have been dug out of their house in southern Scotland after becoming trapped by 12ft (3.6m) snow drifts around the property.

Two police officers and a mountain rescue team managed to dig them out of the secluded farm house near West Linton after they called for help on Friday afternoon.

The couple, aged 70 and 71, had run out of firewood for heating and were cut off from their coal shed by the time they were freed.

