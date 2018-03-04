DOZENS of charity shop workers have been investigated over sexual harassment claims and child safeguarding issues, an investigation has revealed.

There have been at least 270 allegations about staff and volunteers in charities' retail operations in the last five years, BBC Radio 5 live Investigates found.

Ten of the UK's biggest charities that operate high street shops were asked for the number of allegations they had received.

The request was made after revelations of sexual abuse by Oxfam staff of survivors of the 2010 Haiti earthquake sparked a string of abuse claims across the sector.

Age UK revealed it had handled 26 cases over the past five years, the British Heart Foundation had dealt with 25, Barnardo's had 14 while, Cancer research UK and Sue Ryder both handled 10.

However, Oxfam's British operation had handled 150 cases across its retail operation in the past five years – more than half of the overall total.

The true figure could be considerably higher as several charities only provided data for the last 12 months, included the British Red Cross which reported 18 and Scope which had three.

Data provided by three charities revealed at least 11 of the victims were under 18.

The charities surveyed run more than 4,000 shops on high streets throughout the UK.

Georgina Halford-Hall, chief executive of Whistleblowers UK, said the charity sector as a whole attracts predators.

"It's almost as if regulation for them is deemed unnecessary because, of course, everybody who works there would be nice," she said.

"And yet those are the areas that attract people who are predatory, they're exploitative – all of the evidence supports this."