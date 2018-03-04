FORMER childcare minister Mark McDonald is to be summoned to a meeting with SNP MSPs to face a grilling about his conduct..

McDonald has been absent from parliament since he resigned as a minister after admitting causing a woman "considerable distress".

He was subsequently stripped of the SNP whip at Holyrood and suspended as a party member after further allegations were made.

However, McDonald is now set to face questions about his conduct from the group of SNP MSPs.

A party insider at Holyrood confirmed that McDonald will be invited to the meeting in the next fortnight.

He is likely to face anger from SNP MSPs over his absence from parliament since his resignation as a minister in November. He is also set to face calls to apologise to his colleagues for his conduct.

The invitation comes despite McDonald being, technically, an independent MSP since his suspension from the SNP.

It is understood that some members of the group have said they would be happier if McDonald was not readmitted to the party.

An internal investigation into McDonald has yet to be completed by the SNP HQ in Edinburgh. It is not clear when a decision will be announced about the Aberdeen Donside MSP.

A separate SNP source said senior party officials were in contact McDonald about the investigation. The source said McDonald had been due to meet party officials for talks, but that these were cancelled due to the extreme weather.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf last month said the investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by McDonald is "perhaps taking more time than it should".

Yousaf said he understood that McDonald's constituents had questions about his absence from parliament.

During a visit to Aberdeen Yousaf said: "When it comes to questions around Mark McDonald, around whether he's attending his constituency office, the fact that he's not been at Holyrood, these are all legitimate questions which people in the north east and Aberdeen understandably are asking.

"All I can say is that an investigation is taking place which obviously should also make sure it's protecting any alleged victims in this as well. And so, therefore, perhaps it's taking more time than it should."

In a newspaper article following his resignation McDonald said he was seeking professional support to help him understand his past behaviour and that he wanted to change. “There is no question in my mind that in making my apology it was also right for me to resign from my role as a Government minister,” he added.

But several days later he was suspended by the SNP after “new information” about his conduct was reported to the party.

McDonald stood down in November as minister, after claims that he sent a woman lewd messages referring to a sex act

Private investigators working for the SNP are also looking into a number of allegations against him, including claims that a woman woke in a hotel room with him with no recollection of how she got there.

McDonald could not be contacted last night.

When approached by the Sunday Herald, the SNP refused to comment due to the ongoing process involving McDonald.