STOP-AND-SEARCHES by Scottish police have continued at a higher rate than their counterparts in England, despite the introduction of a new code of practice to address concerns over the number of people being searched without a legal basis.

The new figures reveal that in the first six months after the new code of practice for stop and search came in, there were17,446 searches.

Though the total – which covers June to November 2017 – is down from 24,210 in the corresponding period in 2016, there were 5.4 searches for every 10,000 people carried out each month in Scotland compared to a rate of 4.3 per 10,000 in England and Wales.

