A MAN shot himself dead outside the White House in Washington yesterday, according to authorities.
The US Secret Service said agents were "responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound" outside the north fence.
It was confirmed that President Donald Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and not at the White House at the time of the incident. He was due to return later on Saturday evening for a dinner engagement.
Loading article content
The Secret Service first tweeted about the incident about noon on Saturday. In a further post the agency added there had been no other reported injuries related to the incident. A White House spokesman later said: "We are aware of the situation, the President has been briefed".
The District of Columbia Police Department said that an "adult male has been declared deceased". He added: "We are working to notify next of kin".
According to the local reports the man was in a large crowd when he fired the gun. Video posted on Twitter showed people running from the scene, the White House went into lockdown and journalists were said to be "sheltering" in the press briefing room.
There have been a number of security incidents at the White House in recent years. In February a car drove into a security barrier outside the building and a 35-year-old woman was detained and last March a man armed with pepper spray spent jumped the fence.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.