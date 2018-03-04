A MAN has been arrested following what police are describing as a "suspicious death" in Midlothian.

Police were called to Woodburn Road in Dalkeith at about 12:25 on Saturday where they found a 41-year-old man who was seriously injured.

Emergency services were called and tried to treat the man but he died at the scene.

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the death and have asked for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time and we are continuing with our investigation into the full circumstances surrounding this incident. If you were in or around Woodburn Road during the early afternoon of Saturday and have any information relevant to our investigation then please contact us immediately."