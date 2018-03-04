A MAN has been arrested following what police are describing as a "suspicious death" in Midlothian.
Police were called to Woodburn Road in Dalkeith at about 12:25 on Saturday where they found a 41-year-old man who was seriously injured.
Emergency services were called and tried to treat the man but he died at the scene.
Loading article content
Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the death and have asked for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time and we are continuing with our investigation into the full circumstances surrounding this incident. If you were in or around Woodburn Road during the early afternoon of Saturday and have any information relevant to our investigation then please contact us immediately."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.