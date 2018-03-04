US President Donald Trump has stepped up his war of words over trade tariffs, threatening to "apply a tax" on imports of cars from the European Union.
Trump said other countries had taken advantage of the US for years because of its "very stupid" trade deals.
The trade wrangle began on Thursday when Trump vowed to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
EU trade chiefs have reportedly been considering slapping 25 per cent tariffs on around $3.5 billion (£2.5bn) of imports from the US. They would target iconic US exports including Levi's jeans, Harley-Davidson motorbikes and Bourbon whisky.
In a tweet yesterday Trump said: "If the EU wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on US companies doing business there, we will simply apply a Tax on their Cars which freely pour into the US. They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there. Big trade imbalance!"
Trump added: "Our jobs and wealth are being given to other countries that have taken advantage of us for years. They laugh at what fools our leaders have been. No more!"
The US is the largest export market for EU cars – making up 25 per cent of the €192bn (£171bn) worth of motor vehicles the bloc exported in 2016 with Germany responsible for just over half of the EU's car exports.
