The body of murderous cult leader Charles Manson is still in cold storage in the US more than three months after his death, with a California court set to decide on Wednesday who will win a legal battle for the corpse.

Among those who want the remains are Jason Freeman, who claims to be his grandson, Manson’s pen pal and memorabilia collector Michael Channels, who claims to have a signed will, Michael Brunner, who claims to be Manson’s son with follower Mary Brunner, and two other people – Matthew Roberts and Rebecca Evans – who also claim to be his children.

Manson, who died of natural causes aged 83 on November 19 2017, directed followers of his death cult to carry out nine brutal murders in 1969. Among the dead was heavily pregnant Hollywood actress Sharon Tate, wife of director Roman Polanski. Four other people at Tate's home were stabbed to death.

A wealthy couple in Los Angeles, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, Hollywood stuntman Donald Shea, and Gary Hinman, an acquaintance of the group, were also killed. Manson was convicted of murder for directing his followers – known as the Manson Family – in seven of the killings.

He was sentenced to death in 1971 but California ended capital punishment before the sentence was carried out and Manson was instead ordered to serve nine life sentences. He applied for parole twelve times but was unsuccessful.

A hearing involving several parties claiming ownership of his body will be held at the Superior Court of California in Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Mason’s grandson Jason Freeman was the first to stake a claim by filing birth certificates and death certificates to prove they are related. He said he learned of his lineage when he was eleven-years-old but his grandmother, Rosalie Willis, who was said to be married to Manson in the 1950s, never spoke about his grandfather. Freeman wants to cremate Manson’s body and scatter the ashes during a small family ceremony. “I love my grandfather,” he said. “Everyone makes mistakes.”

Michael Brunner claims to be Manson’s only surviving son and filed a birth certificate with the court to prove he is the result of a relationship between Manson and follower Mary Brunner a year before the killings. Both Brunner and his mother have refused to comment.

Rebecca Evans was given up at birth and placed in foster care before discovering that Manson was her biological father at the age of 15. “I've got as much right as the next person to stake a claim to his estate and I plan to do so,” she has said.

Memorabilia collector Michael Channels claims to have a document written by Manson in 2002 which states: “I have disinherited both known sons and any unknown children in the present and in the future.”

Another memorabilia collector, Matthew Roberts, also known as Benjamin Gurecki, claims to have a will from 2017, which states he is Manson’s son and only heir. Roberts has said he was adopted but tracked down his birth mother who told him she met Manson at an orgy in 1967. There are two separate court battles ongoing – one which will decide on who will get Manson’s possessions, and the hearing on March 7 about the destination of his remains.

TWO CHARLES MANSON FILMS PLANNED

Two films about Manson are planned – one featuring The Crown star Matt Smith and a second featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Smith will star in Charlie Says, directed by American Psycho filmmaker Mary Harron, which will focus on three women, played by Hannah Murray, Odessa Young, and Marianne Rendon, who were convicted in connection with the Manson Family murders.

It will also star Suki Waterhouse, Sin City's Carla Gugino, Kaylie Carter and Nurse Jackie actress Merritt Wever.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are set to star in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the project has become widely known as Tarantino's Charles Manson film.

Neither DiCaprio nor Pitt will be playing Manson. Tarantino said DiCaprio will appear as a former Western TV series star and Pitt as his stunt double. Both characters live next door to Sharon Tate in the film.