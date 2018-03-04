of the 700 new shows that Netflix recently announced it would deliver in 2018, I don’t know how many you’re planning to watch – but, myself, I’m thinking zero.

I mean that’s probably not true. I likely will succumb to binge-watching a few. But mostly I imagine I’ll spend quite a lot of hours browsing along the rows of titles that Netflix’s algorithms have specially selected for me and wondering why I’m quite as dull as these suggest.

I’ll go there for a shot of that peculiar version of boredom that we have these days – in which we find ourselves bored, effectively, with ourselves. Often when we talk about kids not being bored anymore we’re referring to the fact that they don’t sit around the house, entertaining themselves by creating imaginary friends, drawing on the wallpaper or picking their noses. But the truth is boredom still happens, and not just for the young – it happens to all of us. It’s a boredom of living through the same experience again and again, of what it feels like to keep making a choice from the infinite. It is the boredom of the repeated screen swipe. The hell of the seemingly limitless shop.

Of course, the television content out there is not exactly infinite, but it feels like it is. After all, we know that even if there are only thousands of Netflix shows, there are also many other thousands on Amazon, Sky, Now TV, BBC iPlayer, and whatever else you have subscribed to. Maybe an audiobook instead? A podcast?

And because there is so much, when we feel bored with it all, we feel, therefore, that the problem is with us. But it isn’t really. It’s with the system.

The problem is with the digital world we live in, and the way it constantly distracts us, while also seemingly offering us so much choice. I wonder if what we are most bored with is the feeling of having to pick between things – it is what’s called “choice paralysis”.

People have been talking about “choice paralysis” for quite a while. Back in 2004, psychologist Barry Schwartz published a book on the subject.

At the core of his thesis were several experiments, one of which looked at how people behaved when they were given a number of different types of jam to choose from. Customers who could choose from within a small range were more likely to buy than those who were offered a very large range. The fewer choices, the more likely they were to take something away.

Of course, Netflix and other streaming services know all this. That is why they have been so keen to reduce that sense of choice overload by delivering, through algorithms, recommendations especially selected for us.

As one digital observer described it: “The story of mass entertainment in the internet age is a paradox. Technology has given people too many choices, and then instantly relieved them of the need to make them.”

Neither of these situations is ideal. I’m not looking for my choices to be made for me. What I really want is less choice, and fewer moments in the day in which I might choose.

I want a slower life in which my boredom is not with having too much, but rather with not having enough. The news of Netflix’s bumper offering made me want to crawl back to the 1980s and a time when there were just three channels broadcasting for only some of the day.

I don’t think this is just nostalgia, or a sign that I am old. Rather, I think it relates to how our brains work and how much they can take on board in terms of decision-making.

I’m also not alone in feeling this reaction to Netflix’s news. Critic Stuart Heritage responded to the announcement with the words: “This news makes me feel like I’m drowning.” This is what many of us feel in the face of what’s been called Peak TV. It’s not that the shows aren’t great.

Many of them – Stranger Things, Orange Is The New Black, The Crown, Dear White People – are blindingly good. And on one level, I recognise 700 new shows is not that crazy. We barely blink at the fact that in the UK we publish around 184,000 books a year. But there’s something about the position that television has hitherto occupied in our lives that makes this peak TV situation so difficult. Television used to be where you could go for the big, shared story.That was how you engaged in collective culture. Now, we find, with the rise of the algorithm, it is where you go to see yourself. Hello. This is you. There you are, reshaped and rendered more mainstream, and in the case of Netflix, Americanised.

I’m not saying the issue is the television shows themselves. It’s how we get to them. It is the fact that to arrive at a show we have had to strain over choice once more. And we’ll have had to do it on the same day that we chose something else from another multitude of varieties – perhaps a packet of crisps from the many flavours on the shelves. Worcester sauce and sundried tomatoes, anyone?

Oh, and by the way, if you want to know what my favourite flavour is – it’s cheese and onion. I’ve never, ever got bored with that.