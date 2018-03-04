Carers are to benefit from a new £1.5 million fund that will help them return to work in the private sector after time out looking after those who need help, the Home Secretary has announced.

Amber Rudd, who also has responsibility for women and equalities, said it was “truly striking” that nearly nine out of 10 people out of paid work because they are caring for the home or family are women.

She said their struggle to return to work was a “huge loss” both to them and the economy.

