SNP MP Joanna Cherry has ruled herself out of the contest to be the party’s new depute leader.
The QC and home affairs spokeswoman for the party believes she can “best further the cause of independence in my current role”.
The party is looking for a new depute leader after former MP Angus Robertson quit the role eight months after losing his seat in the 2017 general election.
Ms Cherry said she had received support to stand, but has decided against it.
She tweeted: “Huge thanks to all across the indy movement who’ve asked me to stand for @theSNP depute leader.
“After long & careful consideration I’ve decided that, for now, I can best further the cause of independence in my current role.”
Glasgow MSP James Dornan was the first to announce he was seeking the post, with Julie Hepburn announcing her bid in February
Ms Hepburn is not in elected office, but she is well known within the party and has worked for senior politicians.
Two other high-profile MPs, Pete Wishart and Ian Blackford, have already ruled themselves out for the post.
Mr Wishart, who is the chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee, said after taking soundings from colleagues he did not believe he had “sufficient support” to stand for the post.
Mr Blackford said he wanted to concentrate on his constituency and his role as SNP Westminster leader.
