Research is being carried out on “heated concrete” that could reduce the recent problems caused by snow and ice on Scotland’s roads.

The benefits of geothermic piles, which are used to heat and power large buildings through plumbed underground pipes, is being studied by scientists at the University of Dundee.

A similar scheme is said to be used in Holland and the US to heat bridge surfaces and pavements, and Transport Scotland is supporting the university team in examining the technology required and its economic benefits.

