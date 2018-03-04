SIR Mick Jagger has defended his decision to back the Better Together campaign during the Scottish Independence referendum in 2014 and said he is pleased the "Union still exists".

Speaking ahead of what is thought to be The Rolling Stones' 'farewell tour', the frontman said he felt it "was better for everyone to stick together".

Sir Mick Jagger, Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Hawking were among 200 public figures from sport, cinema, television and literature who wrote an open letter to the people of Scotland in advance of the independence vote saying: “Let’s stay together".

