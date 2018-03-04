SCOTTISH football's governing body has saidi t would be happy embrace video assistant referees in the national game if there was "widespread appetite" and "was affordable".

The Scottish Football Association broke its silence after joining the other three British football associations to approve VAR's use on a permanent basis saying the support "was not taken lightly" and was "in the best interests of the game".

VAR will be used at the World Cup this summer and will be rolled out to football leagues across the world thereafter, marking a fundamental change to the way football is played.

It comes after a meeting of football’s lawmakers unanimously approved the most monumental change to the rules of the game at the top level despite teething issues exposed in English football.

The Scottish FA said: "Our position on VAR has been clear and consistent – just as it has been on goal-line technology.

"We are open to any technology that would help deliver as a matter of fact.

"Over the course of this IFAB-approved extensive study, VAR has been proven to aid match officials in the decision-making process.

"It is something we would be happy to embrace and support if there was a widespread appetite from our member clubs to do so and if it proved affordable to implement.

"That is something we will look to discuss with the key stakeholders in our domestic game, through the Professional Game Board (PGB) in the first instance.

"Our decision to vote in favour of VAR was not taken lightly, but after lengthy research are confident it is a move that is in the best interests of the game."

The controversial VAR system allows referees to review major decisions and has already been rolled out for use in the Bundesliga and Serie A this season.

Trials have already shown it will have a fundamental effect on the game, but there is serious concern it will undermine referees on the pitch, interrupt the flow of the game and cause confusion for players and fans.

The International Football Association Board - made up of the four home nations and Fifa – made the decision to introduce VAR following a two-year trial period at its annual general meeting at Fifa’s headquarters in Zurich on Saturday.

Alan McRae, SFA president, said: “As a founding member of IFAB, we support the decision to endorse VAR and are proud to have played our part in a move that we feel is a significant step for football.

“The challenge now is to establish if and how we should look to accommodate it within the Scottish game.

“There must now be a wider conversation between those of us at the Scottish FA, the SPFL and member clubs, which take into account any financial outlay and modifications to existing facilities that would have to be made before we can make a call on VAR’s current suitability for the game in this country.”

John Fleming, the SFA's head of refereeing operations added: “Having been involved in many discussions over the past three seasons, I am totally in favour of this momentous decision by IFAB regarding the implementation of VAR into the world of football.

“It is now up to member associations and respective competition organisers within football to decide whether they wish to apply to IFAB and introduce that technology into their competitions.

“It was a brave decision from IFAB on the back of a two-year experiment throughout 30 countries that was heavily analysed.

“The evidence presented by Belgian university KU Leuven was overwhelmingly positive and any negative incidents identified in the experiments can be rectified going forward with intensive coaching and education for match officials.”

Video review can overturn a "clear and obvious error" by match officials involving goals, penalty awards, red cards, and mistaken identity.

Now Fifa just need to go through the formality of including VAR in their competition rulebook at a meeting in Colombia later this month.

After the IFAB meeting on Saturday, Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA the world governing body of football, said: "As of today, video assistant referees are part of football and this is certainly very important news."

European football's governing body UEFA has already stated it will not use VAR in the Champions League or the Europa League next season, while the Premier League is not expected to consider introducing it until 2019 at the earliest due to ongoing confusion about how it is implemented.