DEVELOPERS who "sit on land and watch its value rise" will find it harder to get planning permission from councils as part of proposals to tackle Britain’s housing crisis, Theresa May will announce today.

The Prime Minister will stress she "cannot bring about the kind of society I want to see, unless we tackle one of the biggest barriers to social mobility we face today" - the lack of affordable housing.

In a rare personal insight, Mrs May will say the security of the first home she shared with husband Philip made it easier for her to play an active role in society. It showed that providing more housing will allow more people to have a stake in their community and its future, she will argue.

