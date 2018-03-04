DEVELOPERS who "sit on land and watch its value rise" will find it harder to get planning permission from councils as part of proposals to tackle Britain’s housing crisis, Theresa May will announce today.
The Prime Minister will stress she "cannot bring about the kind of society I want to see, unless we tackle one of the biggest barriers to social mobility we face today" - the lack of affordable housing.
In a rare personal insight, Mrs May will say the security of the first home she shared with husband Philip made it easier for her to play an active role in society. It showed that providing more housing will allow more people to have a stake in their community and its future, she will argue.
The PM will reveal a rewriting of planning rules in England to get more homes built because a lack of supply has meant that "in much of the country, housing is so unaffordable that millions of people who would reasonably expect to buy their own home are unable to do so".
As part of her plans to "restore the dream of home ownership" she will warn developers their past record could count against them when they bid with councils for new planning permissions.
And she will take on the "perverse incentive" where "the bonuses paid to the heads of some of our biggest developers are based not on the number of homes they build but on their profits or share price", discouraging them from constructing houses after getting planning permission for a site.
But John Healey for Labour dismissed the Conservative Government plans as “feeble,” saying: “After eight years of failure on housing it's clear her Government has got no plan to fix the housing crisis... made in Downing Street.
“It's time the Tories changed course and backed Labour's long-term plan to build the genuinely affordable homes the country needs," added the Shadow Housing Secretary.
