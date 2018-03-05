THERESA May's plan to maintain a soft Irish border after Brexit could be changed to accommodate European Union concerns, her de facto deputy has suggested, amid signals that Brussels could reject it.

David Lidington, the Cabinet Office Minister, said the Prime Minister’s high-profile Friday speech was an "ambitious opening bid" for negotiations on trade.

And after Simon Coveney, Ireland's Foreign Minister, suggested the EU could block Mrs May’s plans to maintain a soft Irish border while leaving the customs union, Mr Lidington accepted it could be changed to accommodate concerns.

But he rejected suggestions that the UK would have to accept the controversial fall-back option of keeping Northern Ireland in an effective customs union with the EU.

Mr Lidington backed the PM’s plan to avoid a hard border through technological solutions and placing no new restrictions on the 80 per cent of cross-frontier trade carried out by smaller businesses, while suggesting it could be tweaked.

Asked if the so-called “backstop option” was inevitable, he told ITV's Peston on Sunday: "I'm much less pessimistic than you are, clearly we are at the start of a negotiating period and will want to sit down with our EU partners and work through where their concerns, whether legal or technical, are and see how we might together address this."

But earlier Mr Coveney stressed how he was "not sure that the European Union will be able to support" the plan, as it would be worried about protecting the integrity of the single market.

"While, of course, we will explore and look at all of the proposed British solutions, they are essentially a starting point in negotiations as opposed to an end point," he told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.

Mr Coveney said if agreement could not be reached during planned tripartite talks between the UK, Ireland and the EU Commission, the backstop plan of full British alignment with customs union and single market rules that Mrs May "committed clearly" to in December's conclusion of withdrawal negotiations would have to be put in place.

"This isn't a question of either side wanting to put up borders but if you have to protect a functioning single market, just the same way Britain wants to protect its own single market, well then you have to understand that if goods move from one customs union to another, then there needs to be some checks unless there is some mechanism that is negotiated and put in place that prevents that," he added.