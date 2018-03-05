EUROPEAN nationals will not be able to “tip the balance” in Nicola Sturgeon’s favour, should the First Minister seek to hold a second Scottish independence referendum during the planned two-year transition period post Brexit, economists have suggested.

Unlike in general elections, many thousands of EU citizens resident in Scotland were able to vote in the 2014 poll thanks to a franchise set by the Scottish Parliament.

Last year, Richard Marsh and Fabian Zuleeg from the Scottish Centre on European Relations argued that a strong vote for independence from EU citizens resident in Scotland could have a “significant impact” on the outcome of another vote on Scotland’s future, should it take place before Britain left the EU. Indeed, they suggested if most EU residents voted for independence, it could “tip the balance” in favour of breaking away from the UK.

