CANCER survivors say insurance hikes and the price of repeated trips to hospital are among the factors that make a diagnosis of the disease more expensive than having a child.

New research by Macmillan Cancer Support said the average cancer patient finds they are £570 worse off each month due to a combination of being too ill to work and additional outgoings such as paying to travel to and from hospital for appointments.

It compared that to a local government survey which found parents spend a monthly average of £448.41 per child under the age of 11, making cancer £121.59 more expensive than parenthood every month – and £1,459.08 more costly a year.

Cancer and its treatments can also leave patients feeling the cold more and one in five (21 per cent) see their yearly energy bill increase by almost £200 on average.

With many cancer patients at risk of spiralling into debt, Macmillan has called on the Government to use the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill, which is currently going through parliament, to change the law so that banks and building societies have a legal obligation to act in the best interests of their customers, particularly if they are vulnerable. This could include flexibility on mortgage payments, interest freezes on credit cards and loans, or ensuring customers are signposted to financial help as early as possible.

Sarah-May Philo, a teacher from Glasgow was diagnosed with a stage three oligodendroglioma – a type of Brain Tumour – last year, and underwent an operation, and is now undergoing a year of chemo- and radio-therapy to treat what surgeons were unable to remove.

She says she has had to cope with many additional costs, and so have most other cancer patients.

“You can’t get around it and it affects everybody. My work has been over and above supportive, and I wouldn’t have got by without them. But my sick leave at full and half pay has almost run out and then I will have no income at all.

“HR departments understand that cancer can be long term but aren’t equipped to be flexible. On top of that you have transport costs – without a travel card it would cost me £139.50 a month just to get to and from the Beatson Cancer Centre.

“One of the things that I had no idea about was travel insurance. I was quoted £600-2000 for travel insurance which is out of the question.” In the end, she found cheaper insurers through word of mouth. Help is also available for people who lose income due to cancer. But in both case the information wasn’t readily available, she says.

“I think the Government should rethink access to this kind of support and make it easier to find. They could also give people a travelcard while they are in treatment. It wouldn’t cost a lot and it would make a big difference,” she says.

The charity provides benefits advice and grants to cancer patients. But Lynda Thomas, Macmillan’s chief executive, said it could not plug the gaps alone: “Cancer does not wait until you get a promotion at work or until you have enough savings in the bank. It arrives unexpectedly, shaking up everything from your health to your finances,” she said. “Without the right support, the sudden financial impact of the disease can be crippling. The Financial Guidance and Claims Bill presents a unique opportunity to make a positive difference to the lives of people living with cancer.”