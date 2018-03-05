Poundland is to accelerate the rollout of Pep&Co fashion outlets within its existing stores as the retailer ramps up competition with rival Primark.

The expansion drive, part of its aim to become a “major high street fashion player”, will see it open 91 Pep&Co stores by June, putting it on course to have a total of 330 by the middle of the year.

Poundland said the move would help elevate it to a “top 15” clothing retailer by volume alongside the likes of River Island, Top Man, Asos and Peacocks if expected sales were reached.

Loading article content