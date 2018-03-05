Almost a fifth of Europe’s wood-dependent beetles are at risk of extinction as a result of ongoing losses of large old trees, conservationists have warned.

Saproxylic beetles depend on dead and decaying wood for at least a part of their life cycle and are important for recycling nutrients, as a food source for birds and mammals – and some are even involved in pollination.

A study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) of how almost 700 species of the beetles were doing in Europe, including the UK, found 18% of them are at risk of extinction.

Loading article content